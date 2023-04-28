LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most beloved Kentucky Derby Festival events was held at Waterfront Park Friday night.
The Great Balloon Glow lit up the Great Lawn.
Great Balloon Glow overlooking the Ohio River. One of my favorite Kentucky Derby Festival events that never disappoints. pic.twitter.com/PgpNQUwcel— Marc Weinberg (@MarcWeinbergWX) April 29, 2023
Balloon pilots put on a show by firing up their burners to illuminate the balloons. It was all synchronized to a special musical score.
The Balloon Glow is held on the eve of the Great Balloon Race.
Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, more than 20 balloons will launch from Bowman Field and will be seen in the skies across the city.
For more information about other KDF events happening this weekend and into next week, leading up to Kentucky Derby 149, click here.
Related Stories:
- 'We will have a blast' | Runners excited for 50th Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon this weekend
- A Pegasus Pin gets you in: Kroger's Fest-a-Ville features food, family and Derby fun
- Kroger's Fest-a-Ville offers the ultimate Kentucky Derby Festival experience
- Kentucky Derby Festival officials hope weekend full of events can bring Louisville community together
- KDF Fest-a-Ville kicks off Thursday on Louisville's Waterfront
- Kentucky Derby Festival balloon events set for April 28-29
- New events added to 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival
- Kroger's Fest-A-Ville brings back old traditions, adds two new events
- Kentucky Derby Festival releases schedule of events for BalloonFest
- Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2023 Pegasus Pins, bottles of limited-edition Evans Williams single barrel
- KDF merchandise now available ahead of Derby 149
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.