LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most beloved Kentucky Derby Festival events was held at Waterfront Park Friday night.

The Great Balloon Glow lit up the Great Lawn. 

Balloon pilots put on a show by firing up their burners to illuminate the balloons. It was all synchronized to a special musical score.

The Balloon Glow is held on the eve of the Great Balloon Race. 

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, more than 20 balloons will launch from Bowman Field and will be seen in the skies across the city.

For more information about other KDF events happening this weekend and into next week, leading up to Kentucky Derby 149, click here.

