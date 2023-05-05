LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Actors, athletes, musicians and those lucky enough to rub elbows with them gathered for the 10th annual Unbridled Eve gala at the Galt House hotel downtown on Friday night.

The now-decade-old event raises funds for Blessings in a Backpack, a charity providing school children with weekend meals.

“What’s more fundamental than food for children and everything that goes along with that, with their engagement in school that can affect them for the rest of their lives,” Tammy York Day, who co-founded Unbridled Eve with Tonya York, told WDRB News in a preview story earlier this week.

The 2023 gala was headlined by Chris Harrison, the host of "The Bachelor" for more than 19 years, and by country music artist Randy Travis.

Since 2012, Unbridled Eve has funded 76,000 hunger-free weekends for kids across the country.

