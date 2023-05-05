IMAGES | Celebrities visit Galt House for 2023 Unbridled Eve Gala
Country Singer Randy Travis on the Unbridled Eve red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
WDRB's Christie Battista with "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima on the Unbridled Eve red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Former U of L Basketball Player Luke Hancock at the Unbridled Eve Gala. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
WDRB's Christie Battista and Photojournalist Dave White dressed in pink ahead of the Unbridled Eve Gala. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Miss Kentucky 2022 Hannah Edelen arrives to the Unbridled Eve Gala. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Country Music Star JD Shelburne at the 2023 Unbridled Eve Gala. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Former professional basketball player Lisa Leslie on the Unbridled Eve Gala red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Actress Tricia Helfer at Unbridled Eve. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Former Kool & The Gang lead singer Skip Martin on the red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Author Nora Roberts at Unbridled Eve. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Actor David DeSanc dressed up for Unbridled Eve on the red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Mark Ingram at Unbridled Eve. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Cam Jordan at Unbridled Eve. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Pictionary creator Rob Angel at Unbridled Eve. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Ethan the dog on the Unbridled Eve red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Robin Zander of Cheaptrick on the red carpet. May 5, 2023. (WDRB Photo)
Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms on the red carpet. May 5, 2023 (WDRB Photo)
“What’s more fundamental than food for children and everything that goes along with that, with their engagement in school that can affect them for the rest of their lives,” Tammy York Day, who co-founded Unbridled Eve with Tonya York, told WDRB News in a preview story earlier this week.
The 2023 gala was headlined by Chris Harrison, the host of "The Bachelor" for more than 19 years, and by country music artist Randy Travis.