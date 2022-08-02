LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — As expected, the ACLU was quick to file an appeal on Tuesday of the Kentucky appeals court decision that reinstated a near-total abortion ban in the state.
The ban took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The ruling means most abortions are illegal in the state, for now.
ACLU attorneys for the EMW Women's Surgical Clinic and Planned Parenthood in Louisville filed an appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the court for an emergency stay, which blocked a lower court's ruling. That ruling by Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry last month put two abortion bans on hold so the courts could determine if they violate Kentucky's constitution.
The state's two clinics issued a release Monday night that said "abortion is now banned in Kentucky," and said they began canceling scheduled procedures.
"Tonight, in one fateful moment, Kentuckians saw their reproductive freedom stolen by their elected officials," said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "It is devastating and cruel. But the fight is not over."
Kentucky's legislature passed a "trigger law" banning nearly all abortions, except when the health of the mother is threatened, if Roe was overturned. Lawmakers also passed a separate 6-week ban that the clinics also challenged.
The lower court judge, Mitch Perry, ruled on July 22 that there is "a substantial likelihood" that Kentucky's new abortion laws violate "the rights to privacy and self-determination" protected by Kentucky's constitution.
