LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When temperatures are in the high 80s, many look to a dip in a pool to cool off.
However, in the city of Louisville, there remain just three public pools open for the summer.
People didn't know that Algonquin Park's pool would be closed this year until weeks before Memorial Day. There's money set aside for a much-needed reconstruction, but that leaves thousands of kids with one less option this summer.
"From the extreme amount of gun violence and crimes, and hunger and poverty that we have in these areas that are isolated," Councilman Kumar Rashad, D-3, said.
Rashad's district borders the pool, and neighbors are miles away from any other options. His office recently announced they used neighborhood district funds (NDF) to buy 250 passes to Kentucky Kingdom.
These free passes are only available to neighbors in District 3, which includes Shively, Taylor Berry and Hallmark. If you follow this link, you can see if you are eligible.
"So that we can provide these opportunities for our kids who otherwise wouldn't have them at all," Rashad said.
Rashad's giveaway comes two weeks after Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins, D-1, secured 1,000 Kentucky Kingdom and YMCA passes for her district. While only people in her district were eligible, thousands showed up for the distribution, which led to confusion among those who went.
That's why Rashad's office is not publicizing the distribution center for his district's passes. His office partnered with Lampkins Chapel CME Church and Brown and Gold Derby City Iota Foundation, who will go through applications, and determine who is eligible.
Rashad's legislative aide, Trevin Bass, said once addresses are verified, those eligible will be notified about the pickup time and location. Bass said the demand for tickets this summer has been a wake-up call.
"Not a rude awakening, but it's something that we can move forward toward, saying OK, it will not happen again," Bass said.
Since construction on the pools isn't even set to start until at least the fall, Bass said they're looking ahead to next summer, to make sure kids have more things to do.
