LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after thousands of Algonquin residents walked away empty handed after a supply of passes to Kentucky Kingdom fell short of demand, a Louisville councilwoman said the city needs to step up.
Thousands of people gathered at Algonquin Park Wednesday hoping for a free Kentucky Kingdom pass, but most were disappointed as demand far exceeded supply. Some people spent hours in line.
The city spent $100,000 on the passes to distribute to people living in the Algonquin neighborhood, where the public pool remains closed for repairs.
We spoke with one young girl who was among those turned away Wednesday.
"I was very upset," she said. "I actually almost cried, because I was very excited to go with family members and friends for the first time."
Tammy Hawkins, who represents Metro Council District One, which includes Algonquin and parts of the Parkland, Chickasaw and Russell neighborhoods, said she was given 1,000 passes but has 30,000 constituents.
Hawkins said she now knows for certain how important it is for the Algonquin neighborhood to get its pool repaired.
"I learned that this pool has an impact on at least over 3,000 people," Hawkins said. "We knew coming into this that enough was not going to be enough. I was only given 800 Kentucky Kingdom passes, and 200 YMCA passes, and an unlimited number of TARC passes."
Hawkins said repairs to the Algonquin pool need to begin immediately. In the meantime, she said she is hopeful the city can offer more Kentucky Kingdom passes for this summer.
"I hope they come back over here with more Kentucky Kingdom and YMCA passes and give it to the needy," she said.
In a statement Kingdom said "After seeing how much interest there was in the program, we are open to discussing additional options with the city and Councilwoman Hawkins, if they so choose." Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager
For now one resident told us his family will try to cope by going to water parks or having fun in the yard with water balloons and other activities.
