LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 46 people were arrested during protests Wednesday in Louisville after a grand jury indicted one officer in connection to the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor's home, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Hundreds of people who gathered in Jefferson Square Park took to the streets to voice their anger and frustration with the grand jury's decision, saying it was "not enough."
None of the LMPD officers who fired their weapons during the raid on Taylor's apartment were indicted in Taylor's death. Former LMPD detective Brett Hankison was charged with three felony counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a nearby apartment during the raid, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron determined the other two officers who fired their weapons, Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, were justified in their use of force.
After the grand jury's announcement, protesters left Jefferson Square Park and marched through downtown Louisville, filling streets in Shelby Park, Germantown and the Highlands.
Thirteen people were arrested in the Highlands after brief clashes with LMPD officers in riot gear, who met protesters around 3:45 p.m. and blocked their path as the group marched near Bardstown Road and Midland Avenue.
Officers intervened after seeing protesters flip over tables and chairs on the patio of the Joy Luck restaurant at 1285 Bardstown Rd., according to a statement from Dwight Mitchell.
Many in the march had left the area by that point. Police later cleared Bardstown Road with their vehicles around 5 p.m.
Back in downtown Louisville, police declared an unlawful protest at Sixth and Market streets, near Jefferson Square Park, around 6 p.m., ordering protesters to disperse from the area. Sixteen people were arrested during that incident, Mitchell said.