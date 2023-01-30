LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Blasting at the new VA hospital is now complete, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This comes as happy news for nearby homeowners, who are still expecting repairs from damage back in October 2022 caused by the blasting. The blasting sent debris flying, landing on Watterson Expressway and some nearby homes and cars.
As a result, blasting was suspended for a time, but resumed and completed this week.
Next, construction crews will be working on installing an underground storage tank. Additional work being done this week includes utilities being installed along the east fence line and underground across the site, continued work on the North Parking Garage and drilling for the East Bar of the main hospital.
The new VA hospital is expected to be complete by 2026.
