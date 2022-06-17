LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A development company has broken ground on its project at the River Ridge Commerce Center.
MR3 is a development and management company based in Pittsburgh, but is making a new home in southern Indiana. The business focuses on industrial, retail, life-science and technology projects. It already has an office in Indianapolis, but is making an entry into the Kentuckiana market with the River Ridge build.
The 210,000-square-foot industrial building will be located on 15.4 acres in the northeast corner of Paul Garrett Avenue and Patrol Road in Charlestown, Indiana.
MR3 is advertising the building for use by a manufacturing, technology, e-commerce or food production business. A tenant has not yet been announced.
The company said the building should be ready to go by October.
