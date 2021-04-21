LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dogecoin cryptocurrency stock is headed to the moon, and a Louisville law firm is now accepting it as payment.
Forman and Associates, also known as "The DUI Guy," is the first firm in Kentucky to allow clients to pay for legal services with Dogecoin.
The DUI Guy was also the first firm in the state to accept Bitcoin, another cryptocurrency that gained popularity several years ago.
Attorney Larry Forman said the decision to accept cryptocurrencies gives his clients multiple payment options and helps modernize his business.
"I'm just looking to do the job, make clients happy, give them a payment opportunity to pay with the most current trend, which now is Dogecoin, and send them on their way," he said.
The firm now accepts Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Litecoin.
