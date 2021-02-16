LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some 50,000 Rumpke customers in Kentuckiana may not have their trash and recycling picked up until next week.
Due to snow and ice on the ground and in the forecast, Rumpke's trash/recycling pickup may be delayed until its next scheduled date. However, company officials are urging residents place trash and recycling at the curb.
"We are attempting to operate on schedule, as road conditions allow; however, in some parts of our service region, it just isn’t feasible because of treacherous road conditions," said Mike Puckett, Rumpke's director of safety & claims counsel, in a news release. "While our work is essential, it is also essential that our employees return home safely to their families."
In areas that encounter service delays, Rumpke said it will be collecting material on Saturday.
Ecotech: Pickup resumes Wednesday if conditions improve
Ecotech customers who usually have their trash picked up on Mondays or Tuesdays will have to wait until next week for it to be picked up, according to a news release from the company.
Those who have Wednesday/Thursday/Friday pickup, however, are encouraged to leave their trash out on their scheduled day.
"We will resume our regular schedule Wednesday if road conditions improve," the company said in a news release. "We will closely monitor weather and road conditions and update our website periodically."
Louisville's Solid Waste Management Services Division should circle back to those who had pickup delayed
Residents whose trash is normally picked up Mondays or Tuesdays can expect to be serviced sometime by the end of the week, according to the city.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.