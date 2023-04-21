LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the countdown to Thunder Over Louisville continued Friday, military jets practicing for Saturday's air show flew overhead as the crew in the Galt House made sure all systems were ready to deliver another spectacular visual event. 

For more than three decades, Kentuckiana residents have counted on Thunder Over Louisville being a blast. And they've not been disappointed.  This year will mark the 34th production of Thunder Over Louisville.

The theme this year is "Through the Decades."

As jet engines roared overhead, Thunder producer Wayne Hettinger said the thunderous noise "pretty much says it all right there: this is what makes the adrenaline flow. It's one time a year, and boy, am I excited."

The Thunder Air Show is one of the nation’s top air shows featuring both military and civilian aircraft.

Early Friday afternoon, WDRB spoke with Josh Ketterer, the director of operations for Thunder, as aircraft practiced their maneuvers.

"This is the Navy's EA-18 Growler demo," Ketterer said. "It's a two-ship of Boeing F18s that are specially modified for electronic attacks. So the aircraft itself carries jammers, it carries munitions that are capable of destroying an enemy integrated air defense system (fancy word - IADs are what we call it). So it destroys missiles before the missiles can destroy our strike assets."