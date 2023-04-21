Pictured: this image grab taken from taken from video dated April 21, 2023, shows Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger (foreground, seated) at the command center on the top floor of the Galt House in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB image)
Pictured: in this image grab dated April 21, 2023, taken from video, Josh Ketterer, Director of Operations for Thunder Over Louisville, is seen as he discusses the U.S. Navy's E-18 Growler aircraft, one of the planes scheduled to take part in Thunder Over Louisville.
This year's theme for the 34th production of Thunder Over Louisville is "Though the Decades." Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by WDRB Mornings features reporter Keith Kaiser)
The Thunder Command Center on the top floor of the Galt House in downtown Louisville is the central nervous center to launch Thunder Over Louisville. (Photo by WDRB Mornings features reporter Keith Kaiser)
Thunder Over Louisville countdown clock in the Command Center at The Galt House in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey) April 17, 2023.
Thunder Over Louisville producer Wayne Hettinger in the Command Center at The Galt House in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB Image by Dalton Godbey) April 17, 2023.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the countdown to Thunder Over Louisville continued Friday, military jets practicing for Saturday's air show flew overhead as the crew in the Galt House made sure all systems were ready to deliver another spectacular visual event.
For more than three decades, Kentuckiana residents have counted on Thunder Over Louisville being a blast. And they've not been disappointed. This year will mark the 34th production of Thunder Over Louisville.
The theme this year is "Through the Decades."
As jet engines roared overhead, Thunder producer Wayne Hettinger said the thunderous noise "pretty much says it all right there: this is what makes the adrenaline flow. It's one time a year, and boy, am I excited."
The Thunder Air Show is one of the nation’s top air shows featuring both military and civilian aircraft.
Early Friday afternoon, WDRB spoke with Josh Ketterer, the director of operations for Thunder, as aircraft practiced their maneuvers.
"This is the Navy's EA-18 Growler demo," Ketterer said. "It's a two-ship of Boeing F18s that are specially modified for electronic attacks. So the aircraft itself carries jammers, it carries munitions that are capable of destroying an enemy integrated air defense system (fancy word - IADs are what we call it). So it destroys missiles before the missiles can destroy our strike assets."
Aircraft practice over the Ohio River one day before Thunder Over Louisville 2023. Image taken April 21, 2023. (Photo by: Travis K. Kircher / WDRB)