LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There were 15 homicides in the first 18 days of December in Jefferson County, including five from Friday night to Sunday afternoon.
The first deadly shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a teenager Friday night in the St. Denis neighborhood. And Louisville's latest homicide happened Sunday, when police said a man was shot and killed in Chickasaw Park.
The violence comes after nine people were shot the weekend before, two of whom were killed.
As always, if you have any information about a crime, you can call police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the department's Crime Tips website.
