LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
In a separate case, Elizabethtown residents Jalyn Redd, 23, and Dayveon Willock, 18, are accused of carjacking and robbing a Domino’s delivery driver on December 22, 2021.
The charges come as a result of a joint federal and local law enforcement initiative targeting carjackings.
If convicted of carjacking or attempted carjacking, they face a maximum of 15 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
