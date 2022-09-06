LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police said admitted to taking hydrocodone before hitting a Kansas family in downtown Louisville in July, killing the father, faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Michael Hurley, 33, was arraigned at the Hall of Justice, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Hurley is facing charges of Murder, Assault and Driving Under the Influence.

Along with the plea, the judge confirmed Hurley's bond of $500,000 cash.

The charges are in connection with the July crash at the intersection of South 2nd and West Market streets. The Kansas family of four was walking on the sidewalk when police said Hurley drove into them. 

The father, Trey Jones, died a few days later at the hospital. His wife, Amy, and teenage daughter, Ava, spent weeks in the hospital after the crash and are now continuing the recovery process back home in Kansas.

"It just makes me sad, because our youngest is just 10, and so he's gonna have to have eight more years — like going through high school and middle school — without a dad," Amy Jones said. 

The Jones family's medical expenses continue to rise and their journey to recovery will be long. To help them financially, click here to reach the Jones Family GoFundMe Page.

Hurley was on probation for drug possession and drug use at the time of the crash in Indiana.

The process is likely going to be a lengthy one. His next court date is scheduled for October.

