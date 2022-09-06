LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man police said admitted to taking hydrocodone before hitting a Kansas family in downtown Louisville in July, killing the father, faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Michael Hurley, 33, was arraigned at the Hall of Justice, where a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Michael Hurley is accused of murder, assault and DUI following a car crash this summer. Today he plead not guilty. The Jones family was visiting from Kansas and was walking on the sidewalk when they were hit. The father of the family died a few days later. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/wuJ3jYvpKH— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) September 6, 2022
Hurley is facing charges of Murder, Assault and Driving Under the Influence.
Along with the plea, the judge confirmed Hurley's bond of $500,000 cash.
The charges are in connection with the July crash at the intersection of South 2nd and West Market streets. The Kansas family of four was walking on the sidewalk when police said Hurley drove into them.
The father, Trey Jones, died a few days later at the hospital. His wife, Amy, and teenage daughter, Ava, spent weeks in the hospital after the crash and are now continuing the recovery process back home in Kansas.
"It just makes me sad, because our youngest is just 10, and so he's gonna have to have eight more years — like going through high school and middle school — without a dad," Amy Jones said.
The Jones family's medical expenses continue to rise and their journey to recovery will be long. To help them financially, click here to reach the Jones Family GoFundMe Page.
Hurley was on probation for drug possession and drug use at the time of the crash in Indiana.
The process is likely going to be a lengthy one. His next court date is scheduled for October.
Related Stories:
- Man who hit Kansas family in downtown Louisville indicted on murder, assault, DUI charges
- Ava and Amy Jones detail rehab, surgery and loss as they head home to Kansas
- Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
- Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
- Kansas basketball star hit by car in downtown Louisville now shooting hoops at Frazier Rehab
- Mother, daughter hit by car in downtown Louisville showing improvement
- Driver accused of hitting family in downtown Louisville didn't check on victims, police say
- Man accused of hitting family in downtown Louisville was on probation for drug-related charges at time of crash
- Makeshift memorial created for father hit, killed while walking in downtown Louisville
- Man dies after he and his family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville
- Kansas high school basketball star, parents ID'd as victims of downtown Louisville pedestrian crash
- Police identify driver accused of hitting 4 people in downtown Louisville Tuesday evening
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.