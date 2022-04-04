LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate in February was formally arraigned Monday.
Brown, 21, was arrested two days after the shooting at a Democratic mayoral candidate's office on Story Avenue in Butchertown on Feb. 14. The mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire at his campaign office but said a bullet grazed his sweater. Four of Greenberg's staffers were nearby when the shooting occurred, according to a media release from Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.
Last week a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Quintez Brown on an attempted murder charge and four counts of wanton endangerment. Brown called into the court for Monday's arraignment, but was told he must show up in person for his next court date on June 9.
Brown has been on home incarceration with an ankle monitor since he was released on bond shortly after his arrest. A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond, prompting outrage from Greenberg, who said it was "impossible to believe" Brown could be released from jail after the shooting.
Brown, a social justice activist running as an independent for Louisville's Metro Council, was ordered to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff.
Brown's lawyer said at a hearing last month that Brown has "serious mental issues." A judge in late February allowed him to undergo inpatient mental health counseling at Our Lady of Hospital.
Greenberg, a Democrat, said he was at his campaign headquarters when a man appeared in the doorway and began firing multiple rounds. A staffer managed to shut the door, which they barricaded using tables and desks, and the suspect fled. Brown was arrested about a half-mile from the office.
Brown's pretrial conference is set for June 9.
