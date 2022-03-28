LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted Quintez Brown on criminal attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in connection to the Feb. 14 shooting at an office on Story Avenue in Butchertown.
Brown, 21, was arrested and charged after opening fire inside the office of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. According to an arrest citation, Brown fired several gunshots with a 9-millimeter Glock handgun toward Greenberg, who wasn't hit but said a bullet grazed his sweater. Four other staff members were in the office at the time of the shooting.
Greenberg and his staff were "successfully ushered away," Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields told reporters near the scene. A motivation for the shooting remains unknown.
A group called the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid the $100,000 cash bond two days after Brown's arrest. Under the terms of home incarceration, Brown was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and is confined to his home.
Brown, a social justice activist running as an independent for Louisville's Metro Council, was ordered to have no contact with Greenberg or his campaign staff. Brown cannot possess firearms. Brown's lawyer said the man has "serious mental issues" and said he would undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Brown disappeared for about two weeks last summer. After he was found safe, his parents issued a statement asking for patience and privacy while they attended to his "physical, mental and spiritual needs."
He is scheduled to be formally arraigned April 4.
Related Stories:
- Case against man charged in shooting at Louisville mayor candidate's office goes to grand jury
- Greenberg says his 'resolve is stronger than ever' after being shot at in mayoral campaign office
- 'Surreal experience' | Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg describes shooting at Butchertown campaign office
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.