LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he was caught stealing mail in Mt. Washington.
According to court documents, 22-year-old Angel Garcia-Martinez was taken into custody by officers with the Mt. Washington Police Department on Thursday, Aug. 30, just before 3 a.m.
Police said they had already been conducting surveillance at the post office at 645 North Bardstown Road after reports of mail theft from the outside drop box.
According to court documents, police knew they were looking for a dark blue Hyundai Sonata driven by a Hispanic male, based on surveillance video.
Police said at about 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a vehicle matching that description pull into the parking lot and park at the drop box. The driver then pulled out of the parking lot and began traveling northbound on Bardstown Road.
The vehicle was driven by Garcia-Martinez, according to police. An officer stopped him for improperly displaying a temporary tag in the back windshield.
Police said they could see several pieces of mail in the floor of the vehicle, along with a "mail fishing device" -- a device typically used to pull mail from the inside of a drop box.
According to court documents, Garcia-Martinez had a suspended Florida license and a forged temporary tag.
He was arrested and charged with theft of mail matter, possession of stolen mail, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure to surrender a revoked operator's license, criminal possession of a forged instrument, improper display of registration plates, failure of an owner to maintain required insurance and obscuring the identity of a machine.
He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Previous Stories:
- Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
- Postal service worker robbed, mail keys taken in downtown Louisville
- Louisville police investigating multiple mail carrier armed robberies from last two weeks
- 2 men accused of stealing mail at Jeffersontown post office could face federal charges
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.