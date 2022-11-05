LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The six murders reported in Louisville for October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
On Friday, a man was killed after a shooting near a Hikes Point restaurant and another man died at the hospital after a stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood.
"While the decrease of homicides in October is encouraging, November is not off to a good start," 2X said.
2X reports there have been 137 homicides thus far in 2022.
"That's not insignificant, it's a big number," 2X said. "The losses and trauma from each killing are real for families and kids left behind."
This year has already become the third-deadliest year in Louisville Metro history, surpassing 117 homicides in 2016.
Along with the six homicides in October, 33 people were wounded by gunfire in October. 2X said 372 people have been wounded by gunfire this year.
"We are now averaging a person wounded by gunfire each day, which is hard to believe," 2X said.
Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
2X said 583 people were wounded by gunfire last year.
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
