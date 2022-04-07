LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate in February was taken into federal custody Wednesday night.
According to attorney Rob Eggert, 21-year-old Quintez Brown was arrested by federal officers on a sealed warrant.
Brown had been on home incarceration with an ankle monitor, having been released on Feb. 16 after the Louisville Community Bail Fund posted his $100,000 bond.
Brown was arrested shortly after the shooting at a Democratic mayoral candidate's office on Story Avenue in Butchertown on Feb. 14. The mayoral candidate, Craig Greenberg, was not hit by the gunfire at his campaign office but said a bullet grazed his sweater. Four of Greenberg's staffers were nearby when the shooting occurred, according to a media release from Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine.
In April, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Brown on an attempted murder charge and four counts of wanton endangerment.
Since the federal indictment is sealed, it's not yet clear what new federal charges Brown may face.
