LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 500 people have been killed in Louisville since the start of 2020, according to community activist Christopher 2X.
This year has already become the third-deadliest year in the city's history with 141 homicides, according to 2X. Last year, 188 homicides were reported, 24 of whom were children ages 17 and younger. That set a record for homicides in a single year, after 173 homicides were reported in 2020.
"In less than three years, we've lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of violence in any three-year period in our city's history," 2X said in a news release. "Tragically, most of the lives lost were young people, between the ages of 18 to 30, who had their whole futures ahead of them."
Since Friday, three people have been shot and killed in Louisville. On Friday, a 29-year-old man died in a shooting at an apartment complex off Fegenbush Lane in Buechel. A man was killed in Fairdale on Saturday night, followed by a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Sunday morning.
At the end of October, 2X reported 372 people had been wounded by gunfire this year. Last year, 583 people were wounded by gunfire.
"We cannot and will not forget the victims and their families and friends who suffer because of all this violence," 2X said. "Kids who have lost someone close, or who know someone who has been injured often suffer long-term from trauma, and have trouble learning in school. They deserve and need our support."
Anyone with information about a shooting is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
