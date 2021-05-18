LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot from New Albany, Indiana, who admitted to molesting a 2-year-old girl said his sentence is too harsh.
Robert Brown made a blind plea in September 2020 to three counts of child exploitation, meaning the prosecutor has not agreed to recommend a lighter sentence. As part of the plea, two other charges of possession of child pornography were dropped.
Brown was arrested in January 2020 when he stepped off a plane at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Investigators said he produced child pornography, including a video of himself molesting a 2-year-old girl and more than 1,000 images of child pornography on thumb drives.
In October 2020, a judge gave Brown three consecutive 10-year sentences, 30 years total, behind bars. But Brown, who appealed the sentence last week, said that's too much time, under Indiana law.
In his appeal, Brown's attorney argues that his client's sentence in the case is "inappropriate" given his character, lack of prior convictions and cooperation in the investigation.
He's now asking for the Indiana Court of Appeals to reduce his sentence.
