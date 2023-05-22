LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six separate shootings in Louisville over the weekend sent 12 people to the hospital, including two children and three teenagers.
Louisville Metro Police said none of the shootings were fatal. However, Dr. David Foley with Norton Children's Hospital said the physical and emotional trauma people can experience can be very impactful, no matter the severity of the injury.
"I mean, we've been dealing with this for a long time," Foley said.
Two of the victims in this weekend's shootings were just 5 and 3 years old. They were injured in separate shootings, and both were taken to Norton Children's Hospital.
"There's no question that as we have seen more and more of these patients," Foley said. "It's become clear that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and other psychological illness can be long-term consequences of these injuries, even when they're mild physically."
On Monday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the violence has to stop and he's concerned that more people could become victims if shootings are done in retaliation.
"I worry about that every day and every night," Greenberg said. "There is far too much retaliation going on between groups right now. We must do what we can to crack down on gangs, to crack down on groups that are using violence for these reasons. We need to teach people to resolve their disputes through words, through discussions, not through guns. And this needs to end."
The mayor also said he wants more investments in things like universal pre-K, schools and neighborhoods, so every person feels like they can pursue their dreams.
According to information from LMPD, shootings over the weekend included a call at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Beecher Street where officers found a man who had been shot and injured. Police believe the shooting actually happened a few streets away on Hathaway Avenue.
About two hours later, Louisville Metro Police said a woman and her 5-year-old son were shot at 24th and Magazine streets. Both were taken to hospitals with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
A few minutes later, police rushed to the Portland neighborhood where four people were shot: a woman and three teenage girls. All were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released.
Early Sunday morning, police said a 3-year-old was shot in the leg near 32nd Street and Greenwood Avenue. Police believe the shooting actually happened between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday.
Then, a man was shot during a carjacking in the Park Hill neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to LMPD.
Sunday night, three men were shot in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD said a man was shot on Grandmeadow Lane and soon after, two other men showed up at the hospital also with gunshot wounds. All are believed to be part of the same shooting.
The American Red Cross held a blood drive at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday. Chairs were full of donors. None of the donors WDRB spoke to were there specifically in response to the shootings, but all said they were doing their part to help the community.
"When somebody needs blood, I don't think you get more basic about a need than that," said Rita Safranek, who donated Monday.
Safranek said she's been donating blood for years. She's lived in Louisville two decades and said she believes this community has the tools to make a change when it comes to violence.
"I don't think there are easy answers," she said. "We didn't get here overnight. We're not going to solve it. But I think we can start doing the hard work."
Information from LMPD shows more than 100 people have become shooting survivors this year in Louisville. There have been more than 60 homicides.
"You can't fix this problem just by fixing the mental health crisis, although that is part of it. You can't fix this problem just by educating parents how to store their guns, although that is part of it. I think it's important for the community to understand that you need to attack all of these things and not just one aspect of it in order for us to see an improvement in what we're seeing," said Foley.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
