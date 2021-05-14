LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As states begin to say it's OK for those who are fully-vaccinated to ditch the mask, some businesses are pumping the brakes.
Many businesses are still evaluating the new guidance issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before deciding on their next steps.
Below is a list of businesses that have announced they will still require you to wear a mask for now, whether you're fully vaccinated or not:
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Target
- CVS
- Home Depot
- Macy's
Target will also still require guests to social distance as they review the new guidance from the CDC on mask wearing.
Walgreens has said it will keep its current mask policy as "a destination for COVID vaccine and testing," a spokesperson told CNN Business.
There are a handful of businesses that say if you're fully-vaccinated, masks are optional. But, if you're not vaccinated, you will still be required to wear a mask. Those include:
- Walmart (also applies to employees)
- Sam's Club
- Costco
- Trader Joe's
The rules at Walmart, Sam's Club and Costco also vary depending on city and state ordinances. Walmart said vaccinated employees can stop wearing masks starting Tuesday, May 18. But as an incentive, the company is offering workers $75 if they prove they've been vaccinated.
Both Costco and Trader Joe's said they would not require proof of vaccination from employees, but they will still be required to wear masks.
Trader Joe's was one of the first major retailers to drop the mask requirement for some customers. The company announced Friday that it's following the CDC guidance that those who are fully vaccinated don't have to wear a mask.
Many states, including Kentucky, embraced the CDC's new guidance. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said the state would be complying with the guidance immediately. Friday, the governor announced that he would lift the state's mask mandate and capacity restrictions starting June 11.
Indiana's mask mandate changed to a mask advisory in early April.
Many states and cities, however, are still figuring out how they will approach the latest guidance.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.