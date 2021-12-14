LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reminder for drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge — the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 across the bridge closed for nine days starting Tuesday.
The lanes from New Albany to Louisville were originally scheduled to close at 3 a.m. Tuesday, but that was delayed until 10 a.m.
According to a news release from project officials, "all of the maintenance of traffic components needed to close the I-64 EB lanes at 3 a.m. were not in place, and the decision was made to postpone the closure until it could be safely implemented."
The delay will not affect the projected reopening date of Dec. 23.
During the closure, crews will be removing old bridge decking to prepare for the replacement and refurbishment of the lower deck, according to a news release.
Also during the closure, officials say the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street in downtown New Albany will also close, as well as the I-64 eastbound to Interstate 264 eastbound ramp. Officials say drivers going east on I-64 not using Interstate 265 will need to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany.
Officials are suggesting drivers use I-265 to I-65 as a detour during the closure. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted to notify drivers.
The closures are part of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge over the next three years, giving it an additional 30 years of life.
