LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a challenging year for a Louisville high school teacher who is fighting stage 4 cancer.
Rob Hammond teaches World History at Waggener High School. But these days, his medical history is the priority.
"The treatments are keeping me down," he said.
Hammond has spent the last several months undergoing treatment for stage 4 rectal cancer, but he said he's done with chemotherapy. He's a fighter but has decided to end treatment.
"My body can't handle any more of it," he said.
For the last year, Hammond has continued teaching his World History class with a little help from an assistant, a cane and sometimes from his seat. But last week, he made another tough decision.
"My room is up on the second floor, and I told my wife the day that I can't get myself up the steps — because I refuse to take the elevator — is the day that I'll stop teaching for the rest of the year," Hammond said.
Right now, his body is weak and his physical appearance is changing. But some days, Hammond does his best to ignore the pain, especially when there's a special invitation like the one he got Thursday.
"They just said, 'Hey, a couple of kids want to tell you bye. A couple of seniors want to tell you bye before the end of the year,'" he said.
Hammond was invited back to Waggener for a surprise. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio presented Hammond with a Lighthouse leadership award for his dedication and commitment to students.
"Last year, we decided for the first time to take nominations and give what we call Lighthouse Awards to people who go above and beyond to help kids in our school district, in JCPS," Pollio said.
Students also dedicated the yearbook to Hammond and presented him with the first copy of the 2022 edition.
"I love the Lighthouse Award, but this — when you've got teenagers validating you — you can't beat it," he told the students gathered around him Thursday. "This is great. Thank you guys so much."
Seeing their teacher in pain hasn't been easy for students, but Hammond's humor has helped.
"He's so casual about it," said Gracen Ervin, a junior at Waggener. "It was just the way he was so nonchalant (and) made everybody like somewhat at ease."
Hammond knows his prognosis.
"I've only been given a limited amount of time," he said adding that he'll spend that time making memories with his 4-year-old daughter.
"We're gonna go to Disney World, and I've told my wife there's two things that I want to do: I want to see her meet Rapunzel and I want to build a lightsaber."
Hammond and his family leave for Disney in just a few days.
A co-worker set up a GoFundMe page to help his wife and child. To find out more, click here.
