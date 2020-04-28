LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a woman killed in a crash involving a garbage truck is suing the company where the driver worked.
Robin Cardine, of Lebanon Junction, was killed in April 2019 when the rear of her minivan was hit by a garbage truck on Interstate 264 and pushed into a semitrailer, according to police.
The suit filed by Cardine's family alleges the garbage truck driver, David Conn, of Allied Waste Services of North America, was driving negligently when he crashed into Cardine's vehicle.
