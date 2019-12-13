LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an Alaskan teenager who was murdered by her friends after a southern Indiana man allegedly convinced them to kill her appeared on Dr. Phil.
Police say Darren Schilmiller, from New Salisbury, Indiana, told two teenagers that he would pay them $9 million to kill Cynthia Hoffman. Officials also said they found texts between Schilmiller and one of the teens who exchanged pictures and updates during the murder.
Cynthia's father, Timothy Hoffman, spoke about his daughter on Friday's episode of Dr. Phil.
"Cynthia had a slight disability to where all her life, all she wanted was friends," Hoffman said. "She just wanted to hang out with friends. She would do anything with her friends."
Schilmiller and the teens are all facing murder charges.
