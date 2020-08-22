LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer and members of the Louisville Metro Police Department on Saturday addressed rumors surrounding ongoing protests in Louisville ahead of a planned demonstration Tuesday by national social justice group Until Freedom.
LMPD interim Chief Robert Schroeder, who called some rumors circulating about upcoming demonstrations "wild," said the department stays in frequent communication with residents, community leaders, protesters and demonstration leaders. With Until Freedom planning what members are calling "a massive demonstration throughout Louisville" on Tuesday, Aug. 25, Schroeder said the department aims to balance "the need to ensure public safety with the First Amendment right to lawful protest."
Fischer assured community members that LMPD has a plan in place if protest activities become unlawful or turn violent. In early August, LMPD announced it was prohibiting marching in the street as well as the blocking of intersections "for any length of time" by protesters on foot or traveling in car caravans.
"If public safety is threatened," Fischer said LMPD will cite and/or arrest individuals breaking the law.
"Unlawful protests will not be tolerated," Fischer added. "As we have said before, we welcome peaceful protests and fully support the First Amendment, but public safety is always our top priority."
In a news release, Until Freedom leaders said the demonstration plans to "escalate the urgent call for justice for Breonna Taylor and the Louisville community." Taylor, a Black woman, was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a raid on her apartment in March.
The demonstration on "Good Trouble Tuesday" will include a gathering at South Central Park and a march on LMPD's Training Academy on Taylor Boulevard, according to a post on Until Freedom's Instagram page.
The group has released few other details about the demonstration, but co-founder Angelo Pinto told WDRB News on Saturday that the group will be "targeting another lever of power in the city."
"We're hoping to make another political statement," Pinto said Saturday morning. "... and we hope that that lever of power recognizes that more of this will come if change doesn't happen and happen swiftly."
The demonstration is part of the group's four-day BreonnaCon, a "community convention" that began Saturday with public forums and volunteers distributing thousands of boxes of food to families outside the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway.
Until Freedom is also providing nonviolent direct-action training sessions ahead of Tuesday's demonstration. In addressing concerns about their demonstration Tuesday, Fischer on Saturday emphasized the group's history of nonviolence.
"Base your behaviors on facts that we actually know," Fischer said. "... and not what's happening on social media and that may or may not be accurate.
"... Please, don't spread and don't participate in the spread of any misinformation," Fischer added.
Until Freedom made its presence known in Louisville in July with a sit-in on the front lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home. Eighty-seven demonstrators participating in the sit-in were arrested on felony charges of intimidating a participant in the legal process, which were later dropped, as well as disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. The group arrived in Louisville in early August for what members said would be a monthlong stay to help protesters demand justice for Taylor, but members said their stay could be longer if needed.
"I think for us, we know we can't leave until something happens," Pinto said Saturday. "That's kind of our position. We came to get justice for Breonna Taylor and to move the needle forward and we are not comfortable leaving until something happens."
LMPD Maj. Aubrey Gregory said the department is aware of other groups that have taken to social media to announce planned activities in the city over the coming week, although he did not specifically identify any groups other than Until Freedom.
"As we've seen, some of that occurs, and some of that doesn't," Gregory said. "... We'll be prepared if they do."
