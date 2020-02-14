LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Four Louisville residents were killed in a three-vehicle accident the morning of Valentine's Day.
Carrie McCaw, 44; Lesley Prather, 44; and two unnamed 12-year-olds were killed in an accident at about 10:38 a.m. on Interstate 64, according to a Missouri State Highway Portal crash report.
According to the report, one of the vehicles traveled off the road through a barrier and started to flip over before striking two other vehicles head on.
The driver and one of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Two of the other passengers were transported to the hospital, where they later died.
This story will be updated.
