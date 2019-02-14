LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury has indicted a former MSD driver for murder after he hit and killed a Louisville Metro Police detective as she was conducting a traffic stop on I-64 on Christmas Eve.
On Thursday afternoon, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted 60-year-old Roger Burdette on seven charges, including one count of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and one count of failing to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
Burdette told police he was taking prescriptions for high blood pressure, cholesterol and depression at the time of the crash.
Mengedoht left behind a 9-year-old son.
MSD hired Roger Burdette in 2008. Since then, he has been in six mostly minor accidents before the fatal Christmas Eve crash that killed Mengedoht.
Burdette was fired from his job at MSD in January.
