LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Hoosiers gathered with signs outside Jeffersonville City Hall Wednesday evening.
The "Jeff Bans Off Our Bodies" rally called for abortion rights in Indiana. A flyer for the rally said the goal was to "protect our rights and use the voices we have."
The group eventually left City Hall on Quartermaster Court and started marching.
This comes as top Indiana lawmakers delayed the start of a special legislative session where they're expected to consider tougher anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, called last week for the special session beginning July 6, but it was pushed on Wednesday to July 25 to allow for sufficient preparation time.
Related Stories:
- Indiana lawmakers delay special session on abortion, tax refund
- Judge hears arguments in Louisville to temporarily reverse Kentucky's abortion ban
- ACLU, Planned Parenthood file suit in Kentucky to block abortion bans in state court
- Indiana lawmakers expected to take up abortion law during special session next week
- Protests and celebrations continue in Louisville after Roe v. Wade overturned
- What the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means in Kentucky, Indiana
- All Kentucky abortion clinics close immediately after Roe v. Wade ruling
- Rally held in downtown Louisville after Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
- Abortion 'over' in Kentucky after Supreme Court decision, AG Daniel Cameron says
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.