LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Hoosiers gathered with signs outside Jeffersonville City Hall Wednesday evening.

The "Jeff Bans Off Our Bodies" rally called for abortion rights in Indiana. A flyer for the rally said the goal was to "protect our rights and use the voices we have."

The group eventually left City Hall on Quartermaster Court and started marching.

This comes as top Indiana lawmakers delayed the start of a special legislative session where they're expected to consider tougher anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, called last week for the special session beginning July 6, but it was pushed on Wednesday to July 25 to allow for sufficient preparation time.

