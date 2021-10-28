LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County Sheriff's K-9 officer is getting new body armor.
The K-9 named Senna will get a bullet and stab protective vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s. This was able to happen after a charitable donation to the organization. Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.
The vest will be embroidered with the phrase "In memory of K9 Kye, Oklahoma City Police Department." Vests for K-9 officers typically cost about $2,000.
Back in September, a Shelbyville K-9 officer received the same body armor after donations helped pay for it.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.