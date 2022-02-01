LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are declining in Louisville, according to city health officials.
In a news conference Tuesday morning, health officials said both the incidence rate — the total number of unique cases per 100,000 people — and hospitalizations are declining in Louisville.
About 12,000 new cases were reported in the last week, but that's down from about 16,000 a couple of weeks ago. Those numbers are still high, compared to previous waves of the pandemic.
Louisville health officials said unvaccinated people are being affected the most.
"We have multiple subvariants of omicron, but at this point, greater than 95% of cases are omicron," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, the associate medical director for Louisville's health department. "We still have a very small amount of delta in the background but we don't see much of anything else."
Jefferson County does not yet have any confirmed cases of the more recently publicized subvariant of omicron, although it is present in wastewater testing.
