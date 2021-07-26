LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are taking additional steps to try to avoid a spike in evictions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Eviction Moratorium is set to expire Saturday. The organization Prosperity Indiana estimates as many as one in 10 Hoosier households could be at risk of eviction once the moratorium ends.
So state and local officials are working to educate tenants and landlords about the rental assistance that's available to them.
"Really one of the worst things that could happen is that you have an eviction moratorium expire and then you have parties moving forward to court and not knowing that there were things that were there to help prevent an eviction," said Andrew Bradley, policy director for Prosperity Indiana.
Experts say there are programs available to help resolve disputes for landlords. Indiana has a Landlord/Tenant Settlement Program and emergency assistance is still available. Applications can be submitted through a resident's local housing authority. For more information, click here. Emergency Rental Assistance applications can be submitted by clicking here.
