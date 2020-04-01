LOUSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville heating, cooling and plumbing company is shifting gears to serve the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Instead of conducting preventative maintenance, Jarboe's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is now using their maintenance team to deliver groceries to at-risk citizens.
The service will be free of charge. Jarboe's asks that you have your order placed and set for pick up and then call its hotline at 502-442-7500. It will then be delivered to your doorstep.
Jarboe's Plumbing, Heating & Cooling is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
