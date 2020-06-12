JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville has called off several of its major summer events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city announced Friday that it's canceling the remainder of its free summer concert series on the RiverStage. The cancellation also includes the weekly "Twilight Cinema" series and the annual July 4th parade.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore says the recommendation to follow social distancing guidelines will likely continue through the summer, meaning it would be hard to have large events without endangering public health.
"The health and safety of our community is always the most important thing to us," Moore said in a written statement. "We are very disappointed we won't be able to enjoy this year's concert lineup on our riverfront. I hope everyone understands why we had to make this difficult decision in this unprecedented time."
More than 40 different organizations marched in last year's parade.
