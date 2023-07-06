KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said school districts need to implement Senate Bill 150 as lawmakers intended.

The legislation bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth, limits the teaching of certain sex-related topics, bans schools from requiring staff to use a student's preferred pronouns, and requires policies on bathrooms, locker rooms and showers. 

The Kentucky Department of Education issued guidance in June, saying lawmakers' use of the word "or" instead of "and" in some of the law's language meant districts could choose what to enforce.

Thursday, Cameron issued a 13-page opinion saying that guidance is wrong. He said districts don't have an option, and must enforce all parts of the law.

"The opinion concludes that the Kentucky Department of Education's most recent interpretation of the law is flawed and circumvents the intent of the state legislature," Cameron's office said in a news release. 

Education Commissioner Jason Glass said in a statement that matters of opinion regarding law are not for Cameron to decide, but the courts, adding that lawmakers may also provide clarity in the next session if they want to correct anything.

"Daniel Cameron is free to offer all the opinions he wants on how SB 150 should be interpreted and his beliefs on whether it conflicts with federal law. However, such matters are not settled by Cameron's opinion — they are settled in court. Additionally, the General Assembly may provided greater clarity in their statute once they gavel into session to correct any errors they may have included," Glass' statement read.

Last week, a federal judge blocked part of SB 150, particularly the section that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth. That came after a lawsuit was filed by seven transgender children and their parents.

To read Cameron's 13-page opinion issued Thursday, click here.

