LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Harvest donated 100 turkeys, as well as canned goods that will be given out to local families.
The organization partnered with Family Scholar House for the food giveaway Tuesday as members of Louisville Metro Police helped unload the turkeys and other food items.
The meals will be given to single moms, dads and their children who work with Family Scholar House.
Local companies like JWagner and Brownie's "The Shed" have also collected food items that will distributed to multiple nonprofits over the next several weeks.
