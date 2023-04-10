LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Senator David Yates says he's feeling the tragedy of Monday's mass shooting in downtown Louisville personally.
One of the victims who died in the shooting, Tommy Elliott, was a close personal friend.
"[He] helped me get into politics, rode in the back of a bus to a GLI trip in the back and discussed about what the future could be like," Yates said. "We introduced him to my one of my really close friends that's here in the office that hasn't been able to get out of his office today because he's hurting too. His wife is an amazing, amazing person, beautiful kids, a very, very good man who helped a lot of people along the way."
He said he will be grieving along with so many others in the community.
"The very first thing we need to be doing as a community is mourning together and coming together," Yates said. "But then tomorrow, or then the next day, we need to be working to find some answers."
