Pictured: Dominique Thompson, 27, Jemond Groves, 21, Quantez Porter, 28, and Jacquan Ransom, 28, were all arrested on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at or near a home at the corner of West Kentucky Street and South 40th Street. That's the scene where a Louisville Metro Police officer was shot during a traffic stop. None of the men is currently charged with shooting the officer. (Louisville Metro Corrections)