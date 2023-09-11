LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days after Louisville Metro Police Officer Brandon Haley was rushed to the hospital after being shot, his family said he's making progress.
Haley's family said he has been taken off a ventilator. While he still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, they said his prognosis is positive.
Haley was shot and critically wounded Sept. 8 as he was making a traffic stop at 40th and West Kentucky streets. The shots came from a nearby house. According to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, Haley has undergone two surgeries and remains in critical but stable condition.
An LMPD spokesperson released the following statement on Haley's condition late Monday afternoon:
"Officer Haley remains in critical, but stable condition. We are cautiously optimistic, and LMPD continues to ask for the community’s prayers and support for Officer Haley and his family. This remains an ongoing investigation. We have no further to offer at this time."
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money to help the family with medical expenses.
The foundation's director, Rebecca Grignon-Reker, said the money raised "is super important because it lets them focus on him and focus on his healing."
"It lets them know that they're supported by the whole city. And it lets them feel the love, which is very healing when you've been through such grave trauma," said Grignon-Reker. "He put on that uniform for us. He was out on the street working for us, and he was protecting us. And now we can come alongside his family and take care of them."
Grignon-Reker said Haley's family is "very pleased with his progress. He's continuing to fight."
Four people — Dominique Thompson, Jemond Groves, Quantez Porter and Jacquan Ransom — have been arrested in connection Haley's shooting, but none of them have been charged with pulling the trigger.
LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said body camera footage will be released within 10 business days of the Sept. 8 shooting.
LMPD investigators ask anyone who might have information about the shooting to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
To make a donation in Haley's honor through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville police officer shot during traffic stop still in critical condition
- Louisville police identify officer shot during Chickasaw neighborhood traffic stop
- LMPD officer in critical condition after he was shot in Chickasaw neighborhood early Thursday
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.