LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several key changes have been made to a Metro Council ordinance that would let everyday people have more oversight of the Louisville Metro Police Department, despite the passionate objections of one of the plan's architects.
Councilwoman Paula McCraney, D-7, accused some of her colleagues of "grandstanding" and playing politics with the legislation, which has been vetted and crafted over many months.
"I can't tell you how disappointed I am in my council members," said McCraney, who along with many others thought up the legislation over the course of months.
"They're trying to impress the (Fraternal Order of Police). They're trying to make a statement that's political," she later added. "Putting politics before the people does not settle well with me."
The legislation would create a Civilian Review and Accountability Board, which would guide an independent Inspector General in reviewing any LMPD disciplinary matters. During a series of weekly meetings, the work group that drafted the ordinance considered input from LMPD, the Fraternal Order of Police, the American Civil Liberties Union, attorneys, prosecutors and civilians, McCraney said.
The board would consist of 11 members, who would be officially appointed by Mayor Greg Fischer and approved by Metro Council. Council would help pick three of the members; groups like GLI, the Louisville Chapter of the NAACP, the Louisville Urban League and the University of Louisville Department of Public Health would pick four; and Fischer would pick four. Any or all of the mayor's picks can be citizens who nominate themselves through an online portal. The city would provided extensive training to all 11 members, since no experience is necessarily required.
"You can just be ordinary 'Joe Blow' and apply to be on this board," McCraney said previously.
No current city employees would be allowed to serve on the board. Additionally, the ordinance would abolish the Citizens Commission on Police Accountability, which some members criticized as having a too-limited function.
On Wednesday, however, the Metro Council Public Safety Committee voted narrowly to amend the bill in three ways.
First, council voted to recommend, but not require, the Inspector General have law enforcement experience.
"This is going to be the guy or girl that's managing everyone, and they need to have some — some investigative background," argued Councilman James Peden, R-23.
According to a news release from Fischer's office, the work group recommends the Inspector General would have the authority to investigate alleged incidents involving any members of the LMPD and any member of the public and have subpoena power, which would require a change in state law. His or her duties may include "examining patterns and practices with LMPD; reviewing policies, procedures and operations within LMPD; providing recommendations on improving operations to the Mayor and Metro Council; investigating complaints; and other operations as needed."
The bill was also amended Wednesday to require civilians serving on the review board to shadow LMPD for at least 40 hours during the course of a year, which was a stark increase from the requirement originally required.
Some council members argued the heightened requirement could discourage some civilians, particularly those whose job might limit involvement, from applying.
But Councilman Mark Fox, D-13, who proposed the amendment, said it makes the legislation better and civilians more qualified to police the police.
"Seeing the good, the bad and the ugly not just in law enforcement but in the world in which law enforcement operates," he said.
Finally, the bill was also amended to allow three law enforcement groups — the Kentucky Association for Chiefs of Police, the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky and the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council — the ability to submit civilian review board candidates for the mayor's consideration.
"I think you cast the net wide ... and nobody's saying you have to pick from any one of those things," Fox explained.
However, McCraney, Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, and others said the amendment could allow police to police themselves on a board that's supposed to be independent.
"I think we should be very careful about any kind of amendments which make this new system difficult to work," Hollander said. "I hope we continue to focus on having a civilian oversight system that really works well."
More amendments could be considered before the plan gets a vote in a future meeting.
Despite McCraney's disappointment, she said she's still confident council will pass a civilian review board the entire city can be happy about.
