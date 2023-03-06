LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There could be more problems for Louisville homeowners plagued by Friday's storms even when the power comes back on.
The Louisville Fire Department's station downtown has been busy over the last three days, and firefighters have some good tips to stay safe even days after the storm. In an interview Monday, Maj. Bobby Cooper had three specific things to keep an eye on now:
- Do not underestimate the damage even though the power may be back on in your neighborhood. Parts of trees can still be down.
- It's common for people to forget items that are plugged in if the power come back on days later. Make sure the stove, portable heaters, curling irons, etc. are unplugged.
- Any hard-wired smoke detectors won't work when the power is out, so make sure they have back up batteries inside.
"People using generators right now, make sure that you are using them 20 feet away from the home, that you have your doors and your windows closed and the exhaust pointed away so that those fumes can't seep into the home," Cooper said.
Fire officials also want to stress extra safety when using items that are not used often like ladders and chainsaws.
It's also important to tell a family member or neighbor when you are cleaning up their yard so they can keep an eye on you.
Lastly, when it comes to any debris, you can't burn it in Jefferson County. For a list of drop-off locations, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.