LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firefighter who was killed in a crash near St. Louis in February has been named the city's "Firefighter of the Year."
The 2020 award is being posthumously given to Lesley Prather by Blue Coats of Louisville, Inc.
Prather, her daughter Rhyan, and another mother and daughter, Carrie and Kacey McCaw, died when their car was hit head-on by a pick-up truck in February while they were on their way to a youth volleyball tournament in Missouri.
Prather joined the Louisville Division of Fire in 2016 and served in west Louisville. The department said Prather worked tirelessly for her community and "committed herself to being the best firefighter she could be."
The department said the award is greatly deserved, and Prather would be humbly honored by the recognition.
The award was presented to Prather's crew at Engine 22/Truck 4.
A donation from Blue Coats was also made to support the Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation, which was created in September by family and friends to help women, children, and families in need and eventually create scholarships.
