LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Water and Hardin County Water District No. 2 approved a decades-long agreement this week to ensure Hardin County has the water supply needed to support its growing community.
Big projects like the new Ford Electric vehicle battery park in Glendale helped spark this deal, which is set to last through 2074.
"The reason that this is historic is because it really reflects the foresight of both of these utilities to invest in water infrastructure that really will benefit the next generation," said Kelley Dearing Smith, spokeswoman for Louisville Water.
Through the agreement, the Hardin County utility will buy a daily supplemental supply of water from Louisville Water. This builds on an existing partnership that began nearly a decade ago when District 2 first started buying water from Louisville Water.
This will increase Louisville Water's maximum available supply to District 2 from 5 million gallons per day to 15 million gallons.
"2074 is 50 years down the road, but I hope that 50 years from now, the people living in Hardin County and Louisville will go ... wow, they did some really smart planning to make sure we don't have to worry about water," Dearing Smith said.
The construction is expected to be finished by 2029, and the estimated cost for the project is more than $100 million.
Dearing Smith said there will be no direct impact to current Louisville Water or Hardin County customers.
