LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Corrections employees are learning how to handle a growing problem inside the jail.
The training is being conducted by a national organization and the goal is to address a wide range of mental issues facing inmates.
"Mental health is probably the biggest issue we have today," Lt. Kyle Ferguson said.
Ferguson and his coworkers are spending the week at the Metro Corrections Training Academy to address a growing problem.
"Ten years ago when I started as an officer and I was working in the mental health floor, there were 30 or so mental health inmates, now there's hundreds," Ferguson said.
This week, Metro Correction is hosting a multi-agency training conducted by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC).
"We're seeing a higher number and jails and prisons were never really designed to house the mentally ill," Tracy Krein, a coordinator with NIC, said."
Earlier this year, officials from the NIC conducted an evaluation of Metro Corrections.
"We do take notes, we talk to the administration, and we ask them about recent events that they have had, we asked them if they have any specific things that they want us to address," Krein said.
One of the main issues was the lack of resources for people suffering from mental health issues.
"What happens is, those people fall through the cracks, and they go to the only places I always say that can't say no and that's hospitals, EMS and jails or prisons," Krein said.
"The jails were never designed to be mental hospitals," Metro Corrections Chief Jerry Collins said.
Collins said they're already making adjustments.
"This is an essential skill set going forward ... for folks that are far in the corrections business," Collins said.
Meanwhile, the training is also addressing the alarming number of inmates who have died by suicide in the last year.
"And I think this is a very important start," Ferguson said. "I mean, that suicide is all tied back into mental health."
Jail administrators plan to make this training an annual event.
