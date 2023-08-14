LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police released traffic plans for the Kentucky State Fair set to start this week.
Kentucky State Fair runs from Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center. The fair provides hours of entertainment for the whole family with hundreds of vendors, free concerts and dozens of daily activities.
LMPD Traffic Plan
From Aug. 18 through Aug. 20, and from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, traffic will be restricted on Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Freedom Way for authorized vehicles only. Additionally, only residents, guests and Phillips Lane business patrons will be allowed to drive on Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden Drive. Those restrictions be in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There will be no stopping on either side of the street on Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive, Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road, Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to its terminus, along with Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3.
Organized in 1816, the fair became the official state fair in 1902. It moved from city to city until 1907, when Louisville became its permanent home.
Kentucky State Fair tickets are available online, at participating Kroger stores or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office. To purchase tickets for the state fair online, click here.
