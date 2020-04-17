LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the Louisville Zoo reopens, visitors can look forward to a new exhibit that features sloths.
The zoo also plans to launch a “behind-the-scenes sloth experience” that will allow visitors to meet and greet with one of the two Linneaus’s two-toed sloths, the female Sunni or the male Sebastian. The meet-and-greet will cost $95 per person in addition to general zoo admission.
You can already sign on the zoo’s website to get notified when the sloth experience tickets go on sale.
While the zoo remains closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, fans can stay connected with the zoo animals, including the sloths and the elephant Fitz, via the zoo’s website. The sloths even have their own Twitter feed: @louzoosloths. For upcoming events online, click here.
We have an Easter treat for our Zoo fans — an update on our new SLOTH duo! Check out this fun video to see what they’ve been up to. When you have finished watching, follow the adventures of Sunni and Sebastian here @LouZooSloths. Season presented by @Ford and @TMobile pic.twitter.com/E4icGOxHAA— Louisville Zoo Sloths (@LouZooSloths) April 12, 2020
The Louisville Zoo is a nonprofit organization. The sloth exhibit is made possible by the Friends of the Louisville Zoo and other donors.
