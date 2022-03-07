LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting two Louisville Metro Police officers during a Louisville protest pleaded guilty on Monday.
The shooting happened in September of 2020 after the grand jury decision to not charge any officers in Breonna Taylor's death.
Police said Johnson also fired shots at civilians and other officers. He was indicted by a grand jury in November 2020 on two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Monday, he pleaded guilty to assault and 33 counts of wanton endangerment. He will serve just over 13 years in prison.
