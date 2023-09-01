LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the men arrested in connection with a "road rage" shooting that left a 6-year-old Louisville girl paralyzed is facing new charges.
Jonathan Rivera appeared in court Friday morning, charged with five counts of wanton endangerment.
The charges stem from an incident on Interstate 65 North just before 8:30 p.m. July 10.
According to Louisville Metro Police, Edward Sark was riding a motorcycle when he shot into an SUV with two adults and three children inside. Onyx Sands, 6, was shot in the back.
After the shooting, police said Onyx's dad followed the group of motorcyclists onto University Boulevard and drove into Rivera's motorcycle. That's when police said Rivera and a woman, Shelby Bisconer, started shooting at the SUV.
Rivera was initially arrested near that scene on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was later federally indicted on the charge.
Bisconer and Sark were arrested Tuesday. Bisconer was charged with one count of wanton endangerment, while Sark was charged with one count of assault and four counts of wanton endangerment.
Rivera and Bisconer are not charged for shooting Onyx.
In court Wednesday, Bisconer was released on home incarceration in lieu of bond after her attorney argued she wasn't the one responsible for shooting Onyx.
Sark's bond was set at $50,000.
Detectives are still trying to figure out what led to the initial shooting on the interstate, and whether or not anyone else will be charged.
