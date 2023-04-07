LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catherine McKinney is expected to plea guilty on Monday in the death of her 4-year-old daughter Serenity McKinney.
Catherine McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill were both initially charged with murder and abuse of a corpse last year and are currently booked in the Bullitt County Jail.
She and Hill originally pleaded not guilty on Feb. 22, 2022, but court documents show that Catherine McKinney is expected to change it to guilty in reliance on the agreement of the parties.
Serenity McKinney's body was found in a wooded area of West Point, near the Jefferson County, Bullitt County line, on Feb. 18, 2022.
In October 2022, a medical examiner's report listed Serenity's manner of death as a homicide, but the cause as "undetermined." The report said her body was in a suitcase with a sand-like substance. It also said she had a fracture to her right radius and right femur.
Dakota Hill has a pretrial scheduled for June 12.
